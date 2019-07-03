PAPD officer arrested for DWI

An unnamed Port Arthur police officer was arrested for intoxicated driving Saturday morning, June 29, just after 5 a.m.

Information from PAPD regarding the incident states a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office made the arrest on Old Sour Lake Road near Beaumont after receiving a call of a vehicle stopped in the roadway. The deputy discovered the driver of the vehicle, the PAPD officer, was found asleep in the vehicle.

PAPD has launched an internal investigation into the incident and says it will make a determination with regard to the disposition of any personnel matter following the investigation.