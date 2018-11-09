PAPD release payment reminder

Port Arthur Police released a reminder Tuesday, Nov. 6 that any one who suspects that they have an outstanding warrant can check online by visiting www.portarhturtx.gov/315/warrants.com .

The website allows you to search by name and any with an outstanding warrant can pay online at www.patrafficpay.com, however, you must have the citation number. Those who wish to pay by phone can call (1800) 444-1187.

For more information call the Municipal Court at (409) 983-8686 or Officer Keith Perkins at (409) 984-8556.