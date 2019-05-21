PAPD reports jugging incident

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to a business located on Jefferson Drive on May 17 in reference to an auto burglary.

In speaking with the victim, officers learned he had been in the business for a short time and discovered his vehicle had been forcerfully entered during that time. Prior to the burglary, the victim had withdrawn a large amount of cash from the Wells Fargo Bank on Twin City Highway and left it concealed in his vehicle. Officers believe the victim was followed from the bank and was targeted because he was observed leaving with money.

This type of crime is commonly referred to as "jugging," wherein, victims are followed after leaving a financial institute or ATM and then robbed or burglarized.

PAPD is reminding residents to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings and to always take valuables, including cash, when leaving a vehicle unattended.