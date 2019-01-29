PAPD responds to body found

UPDATE: PAPD has identified the man as Joshua Wade Borel, 25, of Groves.

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to a call in reference to an unresponsive man found underneath an overpass at 6100 Twin City Highway. Officers found a white male, approximately 30 years old.

He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Information from PAPD says there appeared to be signs of blunt force trauma to his body, Foul play is not suspected. His identity is being held pending family notification, and an autopsy has been ordered.