PAPD responds to carjacking

Friday, Nov. 15, at about 7:23 p.m., officers from the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to 1800 Lakeshore Drive in reference to a report of a carjacking. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke with two male victims. The victims said they were approached by several black male suspects. Teh suspects held the victims at gunpoint and took a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Neither victim was injured during the incident and the suspects fled the scene.

Responding officers searched the area and found the victim vehicle a short distance away from the offense location. The suspects were not located. The suspect vehicle was described as a white passenger car. As of publication, the incident was being investigated by PAPD's Criminal Investigation Division.