PAPD search for agg robbery suspects

The Port Arthur Police Department was called to the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue in reference to an aggravated robbery on Feb. 9 at about 6 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 52-year-old black male Port Arthur resident was assaulted and money taken from his pockets by three unknown black male suspects. The suspects then fled the scene in a silver passenger car.

The victim did not have any life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. The case is being investigated by PAPD's criminal investigations division.