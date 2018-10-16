PAPD seeking suspects in robbery

At approximately 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 12, Port Arthur Police responded to a report of a robbery at 1039 Ninth Ave.

According to a statement from PAPD, officers responded and discovered that two subjects had entered the business armed with handguns and robbed the clerk. The subjects fled with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident. The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

If anyone know these suspects' identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, they can call Port Arthur Police at (409) 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). Tippers won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. Anyone can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.