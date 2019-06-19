PAPD: Suspect sought

The Port Arthur Police Department is requesting help from the community in locating Christopher Jones, 40.

According to PAPD information, Jones has an active felony warrant for burglary and is also the person of interest in several other burglaries that have taken place throughout Port Arthur.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call the PAPD at (409) 983-8600, or Southeast Texas Crime Stopperse at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.