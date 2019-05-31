Parolee arrested for purse snatching

The Beaumont Police Department was called to Parkdale Mall on Thursday, May 23, at about 10 a.m. in reference to a theft that had just taken place

Witnesses told responding Beaumont police officers a suspect had just stolen two purses from women inside the mall and was last seen running towards Fudruckers. Additional officers quickly arrived in the area and apprehended the suspect, identified as Moses Rhine, 18, of Beaumont, at the intersection of Dowlen and Treadway.

Rhine, who was paroled two months ago, was charged with two counts of theft from a person and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.