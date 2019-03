The Orange Police Department responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim at 6th and Rein streets. Upon the quick arrival of the officers at 10:08 p.m., officers located a 24-year-old black Orange resident suffering from two gunshot wounds. Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth in beaumont in an unknown condition.

The Detective Division is currently working the investigation.