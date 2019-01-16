Pedestrian deceased after auto-pedestrian accident
A pedestrian was pronounced deceased the night of Saturday, Jan. 12, after being hit by a vehicle while crossing College Street.
According to a statement from Beaumont Police Department, the preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian was attempting to cross College Street when they were struck. The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at St. Elizabeth Hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation that is still on going.