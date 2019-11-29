Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 12 in Orange County

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 12, near Woodridge Drive, in Orange County, according to an auto-pedestrian fatality report released by DPS Sergeant Stephanie Davis.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2008 Dodge passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 12 at the same time that two pedestrians, a male and female, were attempting to cross the roadway. The female pedestrian crossed the highway safely, but the male pedestrian was struck by the Dodge passenger vehicle.

The victim, 26-year-old Bo Riley of Orange, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner Jr. at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, 42-year-old Angela Merkel of Orange, was not injured in the crash.

All eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of SH 12 were closed for approximately two hours, but have since reopened.

This remains an ongoing investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.