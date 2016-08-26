Pet of The Week – Ariel

Ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog girl lookin’ for love! Is Ariel lookin’ in the right place? We sure do hope so! Ariel is a 1-year old, 49.40-pound bloodhound mix. A kind individual originally found Ariel up when she turned up as a stray and then brought her to the Humane Society shelter. She is solid deep-tan with a black muzzle and nicely draped ears. She has dark eyes with smoky eye shadow and a hint of dark eyebrows. Ariel was adopted from our shelter but returned because she was getting out of her adoptive family’s yard, and they feared for her safety, but her adopter had high praise for her, saying you could not ask for a sweeter more gentle dog! He stated that Ariel is very good with children. You must have a very secure privacy fence (chain-link won’t work with this little Houdini). Hounds do like to follow their noses, so they generally need a good fence to keep them in-bounds. Please consider giving this sweet hound girl, Ariel, a second chance at a loving home!

Adoption fee is $115 for mixed breeds, $225 for pure breeds under 20 pounds, and $175 for pure breeds over 20 pounds. Prices are subject to change. This includes at least the first round of vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, spay/neuter, microchipping, microchip registration, fecal, and a Veterinary wellness exam. Adoption is a 15 year or more commitment. Please adopt responsibly.

To complete an adoption application, go to www.petsforpeople.org/adoption.aspx.