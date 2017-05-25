Pet of the Week: Tessa

Hey folks, come meet me at Beaumont Animal Services. And ask for Tessa! I am the cutest, friendliest, short little pittie mix ever! I am an adult female, about 2-3 years old, weighing about 34 pounds. I was kept on a chain, not fed very often and was allowed to have puppies at least two times before being rescued. The people at Beaumont Animal Services treat me like royalty! I am so happy and I want to share the love. I am loving, gentle and just want to be YOUR royal snuggler! Please come adopt me. Tessa No. 29464

All animals are held at Beaumont Animal Services a minimum of 24 business hours before becoming available for adoption. Fill out an application at www.beaumonttexas.gov or pick up one at 1884 Pine St. Prior to adoption, all animals are fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered. Call (409) 838-3304.