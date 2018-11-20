Physical altercation ends in robbery and shooting

A man was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Peek Avenue in Port Arthur on Nov. 16.

According to a press release from the Port Arthur Police Department, the Friday night shooting happened after several subjects vehicle approached the victim and a physical altercation ensued. The subjects left but then returned a short time later armed with a handgun and all wearing masks. They took the victim’s money and property. When leaving they fired several shots at the victim, with one shot striking the victim in the back. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital were he was treated for the gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating this incident.