Pinehurst officers honored for meritorious service

Pinehurst Police Chief Fred Hanauer presented two Pinehurst officers with certificates of Meritorious Service on Jan. 8. Hanauer said, officers Kevin Norton and Joshua Lockett exhibited service above and beyond the call of duty on two different events where their actions very well may have saved lives.

On Dec. 7, 2018, Lockett responded to an industrial accident on Strickland Drive and was able to apply a tourniquet to a man's partially severed arm. He was able to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived and life flighted the man to a nearby hospital.

On Dec. 29, Norton responded to a medical call of a child not breathing. Norton determined the child had a blocked airway, which he was able to clear and restore breathing.

Lanie Brown, of Congressman Brian Babin's office presented Norton and Lockett with certificates of Special Congressional Recognition signed by the congressmen.