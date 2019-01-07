Pinehurst PD investigating hit-and-run

Pinehurst Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run after discovering the victim, 40-year-old Black male Jonathan Sibley of Orange, laying on the side of the roadway with head injuries and bleeding profusely in the 3100 block of W. Park in Pinehurst on Saturday, Jan. 5. Acadian Ambulance and first responders from the Pinehurst Volunteer Fire Department cared for Sibley before he was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont and then to Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston where he is listed in serious stable condition.

According to a report from the Pinehurst Police Department, Witnesses of the crime told investigators that the victim was struck by a black Cadillac of unknown model. The driver of the Cadillac, a black male, initially stopped, exited his vehicle to move the victim out of the roadway, but then left the scene prior to officer's arrival. A witness was able to photograph the license plate on the Cadillac, which returned to an address in Orange. Orange Police Department officers assisting Pinehurst police located the vehicle at an address in 3700 block of Hemlock. The vehicle, which had damage consistent with the accident, was seized by the Pinehurst Police Department. The driver was not at the residence.

Witnesses on the scene advised investigators that According to Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III, The driver of the vehicle, also from Orange, has reached out to police and is cooperating fully in the investigation. His identity has not been released due to pending charges for failure to stop and render aid, a third degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

At the time of this report the suspect has not been arrested.