Pinehurst police find suspected meth in Cheetos bag

During a traffic stop May 5, Pinehurst police arrested an Orange resident after discovering drug paraphernalie and a large quantity of methamphetamine ineptly hidden in a latex glove tucked away inside Cheetos bag, reports Chief Fred Hanauer.

On Saturday at 3:37 p.m., Officer J. Lockett of the Pinehurst Police Department responded to the area of Somerset and Bayou Bend in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Once at the location, the officer found the vehicle parked near the tree line of a wooded area. Lockett made contact with the lone occupant, a 41-year-old man identified as Joseph Allen Guidry of Orange. Running his name through dispatch revealed that Guidry had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia issued by the Orange Municipal Court, and Lockett arrested him at the scene.

A subsequent inventory of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, believed by Lockett to be crystal meth, on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. He located even more of the suspected controlled substance concealed in a latex glove insinde an opened bag of Cheetos snacks. Several other items of drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle, including a glass pipe used to ingest illicit drugs, a portable scale, a propane torch and small bags known to be used for distribution.

Guidry was transported to the Orange County Jail. At the time of the report, he remained incarcerated on a $25,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. If convicted, Guidry faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.