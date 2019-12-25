Pizza delivery driver robbed

Dec. 22, just after midnight, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the area of Texas Avenue and W. 14th Street in reference to a robbery. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a pizza delivery employee had been robbed in the 500 block of W. 13th Street by two male suspects.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was a delivery driver for a pizza restaurant. The victim was able to catch up with the suspects in an attempt to regain his stolen property. During the incident, one of the suspects was injured while attempting to flee the area. Two suspects were located, one of which was transported to the hospital. As of publication, the incident was under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.