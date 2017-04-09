Plane crashes in field, bursts into flame

On April 8, at about 8:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a plane crash in an open field on McDermand Road, near FM 365, in Jefferson County, Sgt. Stephanie Davis reported.

According to the pilot, the plane experienced a drop in the oil pressure before the single engine crop plane crashed. After the plane crashed, it became engulfed in flames. The pilot was able to escape the crash.

The pilot, 42-year-old Jeffery Leger of Beaumont, was transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening. The plane is an Agcat and Jeffery Leger owns the aircraft.

At this time, DPS will secure the scene until investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration arrive at the crash scene.

- Texas DPS