Texas DPS troopers responded to a reported crash at about 2:45 p.m. Friday, March 15. Upon their arrival, troopers found the driver of the SUV, identified as Robert Spears, 55, of Port Neches.

Their investigation showed the SUV Spears was traveling in veered off the roadway and flipped several times before coming to a stop in a nearby ditch. Spears was thrown from the vehicle an ddied at the scene of the crash.