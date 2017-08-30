Police arrest Kentucky man for assault after he claims car struck his female companion

A man who claimed his fiancée was struck by a car was arrested after police watched surveillance video they say depicted, not a hit-and-run accident but rather a violent and brutal attack perpetrated by the victim’s betrothed.

The suspect, identified by police as 30-year-old Matthew A. Childs of Florence, Kentucky, reportedly told investigators he and his fiancée were travelling to Las Vegas to be married by an Elvis impersonator when she exited the vehicle and was struck by a white Chrysler Sebring that had fled north on Rosewood, disappearing around a corner. The scene of the crime did not seem to match up with the details the man provided, and police were immediately suspicious.

“The scene was examined by multiple officers and no evidence of a hit and run could be found,” Officer Stephen Rivers wrote in his report. “(The victim) was lying on undisturbed gravel and the blood pooling was all in a centralized area. There were no skid marks from her body being thrown after being struck.”

Det. Mark Steele retrieved surveillance video from the storage unit facility where Childs and his fiancée apparently pulled over. Video footage shows Childs strike his female companion causing her head to smash into the concrete driveway.

Officers arrested Childs for assault-family violence. He was taken to the Orange County Jail.