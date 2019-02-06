Police arrest repeat offender with stolen gun, drugs

Police in Vidor have arrested the same convicted felon for evading arrest and possession of drugs and firearms for the second time in two months, reports Vidor Police Department (VPD) Chief Rod Carroll. Officers arrested Branden Aaron Holeman, 39, of Orange County, on Feb. 2 following a previous arrest on similar charges, still pending, on Dec. 12.

On Saturday night, Feb. 2, VPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Mustang in the 1000 Block of N. Main Street in Vidor, but the driver, later identifed as Holeman, refused to stop the car. Instead, he reportedly attempted to elude officers by truning into the BBVA Compass Bank parking lot in the 800 block of N. Main Street. When the vehicle then turned into the McDonald’s parking lot next door to the bank, the pursuing officer activated his emergency lights. Again, Holeman did not stop the vehicle. This time, he sped up in the parking lot, drove around the building and entered the roadway southbound on N. Main Street. The officer activated his siren as the Mustang increased speed. The vehicle turned westbound onto the Service Road of I-10 before turning northbound onto N. Archie Street. The Mustang then slowed down and came to a stop in the 900 block of N. Archie, but when officers exited their patrol unit and began to give the driver of the Mustang instructions to exit his vehicle, the driver again accelerated going southbound.

The Mustang stopped for a final time at the intersection of N. Archie at Filmore, and officers again attempted to get Holeman to exit the vehicle. When he refused, officers, with the assistance of K-9 Officer Rocky, removed Holeman from the vehicle themselves, without injury. K-9 Officer Rocky did not bite Holeman, reports VPD, but rather made his presence known on scene should the suspect have attempted to run or fight officers.

Following Holeman's arrest, officers searched the Mustang and allegedly discovered two pistols, one of which was stolen, and 5.7 grams of methamphetamine. Holeman was booked into the Orange County Jail for evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Holeman was previously arrested on Dec. 12, 2018, for possession of marijuana, evading arrest/detention, possession of a prohibited weapon (a sawed-off shotgun) and felon in possession of a firearm. During that incident, Holeman allegedly fled from police on foot rather than in a vehicle. Officers tased him three times during the pursuit, according to the police report. Holeman got up each time and kept running but eventually tripped. Officers used the opportunity to push him forward and tip him over. They took him into custody during that incident after a brief struggle.

Holeman, who a database search indicates also goes by Twiggy or XX, has a significant criminal history including convictions for burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possessing a deadly weapon inside a penal institute and assault on a public servant. He was in a Huntsville prison from 1997 to 2007, according to the database search.

At the time of this report, Holeman remained in the Orange County Jail on $45,000 in bonds related to the most recent incident.