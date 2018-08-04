Police arrest two for check forgery

Beaumont police arrested two suspects who allegedly tried to cash a forged check at Sam's Package Store, and subsequently found all the materials necessary for the couple to continue the con inside their vehicle.

Beaumont Police Department Officer Haley Morrow reports, officers responded to the store at 4350 E. Lucas in Beaumont on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 12:30 p.m., in reference to someone attempting to cash a forged check. The police investigation revealed that 35-year-old Amanda Swanzy and 38-year-old Terrance Cormier, both of Beaumont, were in possession of forged checks. Investigators also discovered that the vehicle they were using contained a computer, printers and blank check stock, which was all seized as evidence.

Both suspects were arrested for forgery, and Swanzy was additionally charged with fraudulent use identifying information. The investigation is ongoing.