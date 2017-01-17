Police arrest two for hotel robbery

With help from K-9 Gus, police tracked down and arrested two men Jan. 16 after the pair allegedly fled the scene following an aggravated robbery at the Heritage Inn, 2850 I-10 East in Beaumont.

Officers responded to the hotel in reference to a robbery in progress at about 4:20 a.m., reports Officer Haley Morrow. A clerk told police dispatch that two men had entered the business and robbed him at gunpoint. When officers arrived in the area, they observed two suspects attempting to flee on foot. Officers quickly caught one suspect and established a perimeter around the scene of the crime. K-9 Gus and his partner then conducted a track that led to the apprehension of a second suspect and the recovery of the weapon police say was used during the robbery.

Marcell Livings, 17, and Terry Booker, 20, both of Beaumont, were placed under arrest for aggravated robbery and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.