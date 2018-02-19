Police arrest two suspects in pizza delivery robbery

Police in Beaumont arrested two men accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver over the weekend, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Officer Haley Morrow reports that officers responded to the 3800 block of Bristol in reference to an aggravated robbery In progress at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. When officers arrived, the victim advised them that he was attempting to deliver a pizza to a residence when he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim was able to provide police with a physical description of the suspects, as well as identify the residence where the suspects fled.

Officers made contact with two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Jamal Holmes and 19-year-old Kedrain Perkins. Holmes and Perkins were transported to the police station where they spoke with detectives before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail. They are both charged with aggravated robbery and remained in jail on $50,000 bonds at the time of this report.