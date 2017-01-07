Police find 71 bottles of dangerous drug during traffic stop

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered 71 bottles of the dangerous drug Promethazine during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Jan. 5, reports Officer Haley Morrow.

According to Morrow, the officers conducted the traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 10 near mile marker 848 after the driver, identified as 42-year-old Arrick Harris of Mississippi, at 2:54 p.m. They reportedly found the 71 pint-sized bottles of Promethazine, which police say is commonly referred to by street names "Syrup" and "Lean," concealed inside the vehicle. They arrested Harris for Possession of a Dangerous Drug and transported him to the Jefferson County Jail.

Morrow said the charge is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed one year or both according to the Texas Penal Code.

A criminal database search revealed Harris was convicted of trademark counterfeiting, a state jail felony, in Houston in 2007. The search also showed multiple arrests in the state of Maryland on various charges, including possession of a controlled substance, assault and disorderly conduct.