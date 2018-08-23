Police find dropped drugs at suspect's feet

Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) investigators arrested a 32-year-old Vidor man suspected of drug possession after they reportedly found discarded methamphetamine on the ground at the man's feet following a traffic stop Aug. 15.

According to Criminal Investigator Janois Strause Grizzaffi, investigators with the OCSO Narcotics Division, along with Investigators with the City of Orange Police Department Narcotics Division, conducted a traffic stop on a white, two-door Chevrolet Caprice at Main Street and I-10 in Vidor, and identified the driver of the vehicle as Melvin Wedgeworth. Investigators asked Wedgeworth to step out of the vehicle and, upon doing so, Wedgeworth was observed tossing a bag of methamphetamine to the ground. The bag of methamphetamine was recovered by Investigators who reported seeing it land near the suspect's feet.

Wedgeworth, who is on parole, was arrested for second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance for possessing more than four Grans but less than 200 grams of meth. At the time of this release, he was being held on a $25,000 bond at the Orange County Jail.