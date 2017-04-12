Police find meth during traffic arrest

While working a criminal interdiction assignment, on April 10 at about 12:30 a.m., Pinehurst Police Officer Kevin Norton reportedly arrested a 33-year-old woman for traffic offenses, and discovered drug parapehernalia and what appeared to be methamphetamine in her possession, reports Chief Fred Hanauer.

According to a news release from Hanauer, Norton conducted a traffic stop in the area of 30th Street and West Park Avenue and arrested the driver, Regena Ranee Boyett. Norton found the apparent drug stash and smoking apparatus in Boyett's possession "incidental to arrest," per the department.

At the time of the news release, Boyett remained incarcerated in the Orange County Jail on multiple charges.

Chief Hanauer reports that the case is related to ongoing methamphetamine distribution cases under investigation by Orange County Precinct 2 Constable David Cagle and the Pinehurst Police Department. The investigation is underway, and additional charges are pending.

"The joint operation is an example of agencies working together to help achieve common goals in combatting the distribution of illegal drugs," stated Hanauer.