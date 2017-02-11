Police find six kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested two men and seized approximately six kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop Feb. 7, Deputy Marcus McLellan reports.

According to a news release from McLellan, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Division stopped a white Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 for speeding. There were two men in the vehicle. Deputies report that the subjects appeared "overly nervous" during the stop and "had conflicting stories" when talking with the deputies. The two men then gave the deputies voluntary consent to search the vehicle, reports McLellan.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies found six kilos of cocaine in both front seats where the men were sitting. Deputies seized the drugs, and the two subjects were arrested.

The driver of the vehicle was 32-year-old David Barona of Katy, Texas, and the passenger was 27-year-old Ivan Link II of Tampa, Florida. Both were arrested for possession of controlled substance and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. They each posted $75,000 bonds.