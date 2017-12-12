Police make three arrests after finding meth and guns during traffic stop

Officers in arrested three people in a vehicle stocked with methamphetamine and guns on Dec. 11, Orange Police Department Capt. Robert Enmon reports.

According to Enmon, officers arrested 41-yer-old Jarrick Augustine for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 33-year-old Rolanda Conklin on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and 35-year-old Demone Davis for possession of a controlled substance after pulling over the trio and one other person following a traffic violation. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at 3:08 p.m. for failure to signal a lane change, but the driver did not immediately pull over. After a short pursuit by officers with the Orange Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle stopped just east of the Adams Bayou service road bridge. A search revealed more than 14 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and three handguns.

The fourth person was released without charges.