Police searching for truck in vicinity of capital murder

Police in Beaumont are searching for the driver of a truck they believe could lead to answers in the unsolved capital murder of Kera Teel and her daughter Kyndal, reports Beaumont Police Department Officer Haley Morrow.

According to Morrow, a white truck was recorded by the police dash cam of an officer responding to the June 6 shooting at 6155 Sienna Trails in the Sienna Trails Apartments.

"Detectives would like to speak to whoever was in this vehicle," said Morrow. "They were in the area at the time of the murder and may have seen something."

Detectives request that anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the suspect or suspects involved call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234 or call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409 833 TIPS (8477). The reward for information leading to arrest was up to $7,500 by June 8. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonynous.