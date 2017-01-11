Police seize 395 grams of narcotics during traffic stop

Police in Beaumont arrested a Louisiana man and seized approximately 395 grams of dangerous narcotics during a traffic stop inthe 5400 block of Walden Road on Jan. 10, Beaumont Police Department (BPD) Officer Haley Morrow reports.

According to a news release from Morrow, officers with the BPD Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted the traffic stop just before 7 p.m. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly located approximately 220 grams of MDMA, sometimes referred to as ecstasy or Molly, 127 grams of powder cocaine and 48 grams of Xanax (generic name alprazolam) inside the vehicle. Officers estimate the drugs have an approximate street value of $25,000.

The driver, David Ceaser, a 56-year-old, Lake Charles man, was placed under arrest for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. He remained incarcerated at the time of the release on bonds totaling $40,000.