Police seize meth, MDMA and more during traffic stop

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department Special Assignment Unit arrested a Katy woman and seized a variety of narcotics during a traffic stop Jan. 12, reports Officer Haley Morrow.

According to Morrow, the officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Concord shortly before to 8 p.m. During the traffic stop, they located what they believe to be 25.6 grams of methamphetamine, 5.4 grams of MDMA and 5.4 grams of Acetaminophen, as well as marijuana. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Shelby Andrews, a 25-year-old, Katy resident, was placed under arrest. She was transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a dangerous drug and one count of possession of marijuana.