Port Acres man arrested in stolen vehicle

On April 17 at 10:09 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Warhola stopped a stolen 2016 white GMC truck in the 6700 block of West Port Arthur Road, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a release. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was Terence Killingsworth, 28, of Port Acres.

The truck was reported stolen in Beaumont on April 12. The license plate on the truck was reported stolen out of Williamson County.

Killingsworth was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. At the time of his arrest, Killingsworth had a loaded .380 semiautomatic pistol in his pocket.

During the search of the stolen truck, deputies discovered meth and drug paraphernalia.

Killingsworth was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The vehicle will be released to its owner.

