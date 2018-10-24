Port Arthur gunshot victim in critical condition

Port Arthur police officers found a 31-year-old, black, male Port Arthur gunshot victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities after responding to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Seventh Street on Oct. 22.

According to a press release from PAPD, the victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. Officers on scene were able to develop a possible suspect in reference to this offense. The Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this case.