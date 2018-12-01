Port Arthur man escapes custody, rearrested

On Nov. 28, the Port Arthur Police Department received a call from a citizen regarding a black male displaying a firearm in the parking lot of Judice's French Market at approximately 12:30 p.m. Shortly after, officers received information of a vehicle traveling on Procter Street which had been struck by a bullet, resulting in the front passenger of the vehicle sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Officers arrived on the scene and confronted the gunman, who refused to relinquish his weapon and took a combative stance towards the responding officer. A second officer arrived at the scene which prompted the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Lee Smith, of Port Arthur, to surrender his gun. Lee was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Upon arrival, Lee escaped the secured fenced area while handcuffed. He was quickly apprehended and booked into the county jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer and felony escape.