Port Arthur man injured in auto-ped wreck

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the Memorial Boulevard, 25th Street intersection in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12.

Arriving officers found a male subject at the scene and determined he had been on a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The 32-year-old Port Arthur man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He was listed in critical condition but is expected to make a full recovery.

Members of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team and the Criminal Investigations Division were notified and responded to investigate the crash. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black SUV with unknown damage.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).