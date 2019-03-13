Port Arthur man killed in overnight shooting

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the Cedar Ridge Apartments on Ninth Avenue in reference to a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. on March 11.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 19-year-old Port Arthur man with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The victim was unable to speak or respond to the arriving officers. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's for emergency medical treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released as of publication. Detectives have identified several witnesses and are conducting interviews. The case is being investigated by PAPD's Criminal Investigative Division.