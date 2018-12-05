Port Arthur man sent to hospital following shooting

A 20-year-old Port Arthur man was transported to a local hospital the evening of Monday, Dec. 3, due to a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, reports the Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD).

According to PAPD, officers responded to the 1400 block of Florida Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. After arriving the victim was found by police officers and transported to a local medical facility for treatment. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police have not released the name of the victim.