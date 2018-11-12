Port Arthur man shot during robbery

Port Arthur Police located a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg/thigh area near the Pebble Creek Apartments in the 4200 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

According to a press release from PAPD, the victim told Police that he was robbed of personal property at gunpoint while exiting a vehicle. After surrendering his property, he was then shot by the one or more suspects.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital from the scene for emergency medical treatment. The victim was conscious and last reported to be in stable condition. PAPD’s Crime Scene Unit was summoned to photographically document the crime scene and collect evidence. PAPD detectives also responded to conduct the preliminary investigation of this incident. PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is still currently investigating this offense.