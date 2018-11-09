Port Arthur man shot by hoodlums

A 46-year-old man was found on the ground near his truck in the 1900 block of 18th street with a gunshot to the leg by Port Arthur Police Department the night of Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to a press release from Port Arthur Police, it was determined that the victim was approached by a group of black males that demanded money from him. During the robbery, the victim was shot in the leg and the suspects fled from the scene. Several witnesses were interviewed. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime are asked to call Port Arthur Police at (409) 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).