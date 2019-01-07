Port Arthur PD ask for help in locating fugitive

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking Southeast Texans for their help in apprehending a wanted fugitive, 36-year-old Armando Negrete Jr., who has two outstanding warrants for burglary of a habitation. Each warrants carry a bond of $500,000.

According to a press release from Port Arthur Police Department, Negrete also has additional pending charges, which include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading detention with a motor vehicle. If any one has any information on the whereabouts of Negrete they are asked to contact Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600 or contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). Tips can be anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.