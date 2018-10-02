Port Arthur police find drugs, guns

Sgt. C. Billiot with the Port Arthur Police Department stated that on Sept. 28, at approximately 6:30 am, members of the Port Arthur Police SWAT and Narcotics units executed a search warrant at a residence in the 8400 Block of Davis Avenue in Port Arthur. A 41-year-old male Port Arthur resident was the target of the investigation. This subject had just left the residence prior to the search warrant being executed leaving behind in the residence and elderly female, a pregnant female and a young child.

A search of the residence revealed heroin and several handguns. One of the handguns, a 9mm, was equipped with a loaded 30 round clip with an additional loaded 30 round clip next to it. These items were located in a bedroom shared by the 41-year-old male resident, the pregnant female and the small child.

No arrests have been made in this case pending the obtaining of an arrest warrant for the suspect.