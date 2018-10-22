Port Arthur Police investigate armed robbery

Port Arthur Police are investigating an aggravated robbery after responding a call about the robbery in the 7700 block of West Port Arthur Road.

According to a press release from Port Arthur Police, two armed, black, male subjects confronted an employee who was closing the business and demanded money. The employee complied and was not harmed and was able to contact police. The suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and have not been located at this time. Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the scene. The Port Arthur Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident.