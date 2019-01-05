Port Arthur Police to welcome new K-9s

Port Arthur Police Department announced Friday, Jan. 4, that multiple K-9 units will be joining their ranks. While the department already has five dual-purposeK-9s, meaning trained to detect narcotics and assist officers in biting and holding suspects, and one narcotic dog amongst them, they have plans to purchase three more dual-purpose dogs and one narcotic K-9. Three of the new dogs are planned to be trained and in service by the end of the month with the fourth coming in late March.

With new four legged friends joining the force also comes new handlers. Among those new K-9 handlers include Field Training Officer J.H. Fontenette, Officer Josh Abshier, Field Training Officer Calving Walker and Officer Ashton moss. Sgt. Patrick Britton supervises the K-9 unit.