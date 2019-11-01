Port Arthur road closure

The City of Port Arthur Streets Division will be performing remedial construction for Memorial Blvd from 29th Street to 31st Street, beginning Monday, Nov. 4. Construction will last approximately two weeks, according to the city.

This work may cause some disruption to daily commutes. The city asks residents to park vehicles off the city’s right-of-way during the time of construction. If there are any questions regarding this notice, please call our complaint number at (409) 983-8511.