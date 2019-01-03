Port Arthur shootings: Three shootings in three hours

The Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) responded to three separate shooting incidents in the city in a matter of hours starting Dec. 28, including one officer-involved shooting fatality.

Around 4:20 p.m. a PAPD officer attempted to stop and detain a man walking in the roadway around the 1600 block of Kansas carrying a large weapon. According to information from PAPD, the responding officer exited his patrol vehicle and gave several commands for the man to drop the weapon, which the man failed to comply. The officer fired several rounds striking the man. The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. PAPD has not released the name of the deceased nor the officer involved in the shooting, though it has stated, per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Just two hours later at 6:30 p.m., PAPD responded to the Legacy Senior Apartments in reference to a call of "shots fired" with a possible victim with a gunshot injury. Officers located an 81-year-old Port Arthur man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's and listed in serious but stable condition. A preliminary investigation showed the victim and suspect exchanged gunfire in the south parking lot of the complex.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28, officers were again called out in reference to shots fired. This time it was at Kentucky Fried Chicken on Highway 365. Officers were told a possible victim was being transported to an area hospital via private vehicle. After speaking with several witnesses who confirmed three men exchanged gunfire in the parking lot west of KFC, officers determined two victims were brought to the Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment. The victims were identified as a 24 and 29-year-old Port Arthur residents. Each had a gunshot wound to their lower extremities that were reported to be non-life-threatening. PAPD reported that both victims were uncooperative with officers and detectives regarding the details of the incident.

Following the shootings throughout the city, around 1 a.m. on Dec. 29, PAPD received a call regarding an attempted aggravated robbery in the 1700 block of Duff. Officers were told a black male approached two females occupying a vehicle and demanded property from them. The owner of the residence they were located came outside and the suspect pointed a firearm at her as well. Once the suspect was given the property he asked for, he ran firing a shot into the air.