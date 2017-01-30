Port Arthur Works Community Job Fair on Feb. 9

The Port Arthur Works Community Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robert A. "Bob" Bowers Civic Center, located at 3401 Cultural Center Dr. in Port Arthur.

Participating companies will include Valero Energy Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Hampton Inn and Suites, Gulf Health Care Center, AAY Security, SETEX Construction Corporation, Brock Services, Lowe's, Patriot Security EOC, Hydra Offshore as well as other employers.

Job seekers of all ages, experience levels, and industries are encouraged to attend, according to the announcement.

Port Arthur Works asks that applicants come prepared with resumes and dressed appropriately.

All employers interested in recruiting should register no later than Feb. 3 online at www.paedc.org or by emailing kvillareal [at] padec [dot] org.

Any job seekers with questions should call (409) 963-0579.