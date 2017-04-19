Port Neches high school student arrested after threat to mimic Columbine

Port Neches Police are investigating a terroristic threat allegedly made by a student at the Port Neches-Groves High School on April 19.

School officials notified police after several students overheard another student talking about the Columbine school shooting and "how cool it would be" to shoot students and teachers on the anniversary, which is April 20. Kevin Schexnaider, assistant principal at Port Neches Groves High School, reported the threat to police, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police said in a release that Triston Brantley Miller, 17, reportedly tried to recruit two other students to help and mentioned buying a gun.

PNPD Capt. Jesse Fournet interviewed several witnesses and submitted a probable case affidavit to the Jefferson County District Attorney's office detailing the terroristic threat, which is a third degree felony.

The probable cause affidavit states that Miller went into detail with his threats, planning to shoot students after lunch in a specific hallway where they would be trapped.

Miller also allegedly told another student about a month ago that he wanted to buy a gun and told witnesses which teachers and students he wanted to kill.

When questioned, Miller told Detective Fournet that he had talked to other students about the shooting but said that he did not make threats towards anyone.

At about 1:25 p.m. on April 19, Port Neches Police officers arrested Miller. Miller was later transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

